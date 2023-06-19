Celebrate Independence Day with the Shuckers' Longest Homestand of the Year

June 19, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - After a two-week road-trip, the Biloxi Shuckers are back at MGM Park for their second two-week homestand of the year! The Shuckers are set to finish out the first half of the season and start the second half of the year at MGM Park with a series against the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Mississippi Braves. Fans will be treated to daily promotions, giveaways and the LARGEST fireworks show of the year! Kids can also run the bases after every game.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers open the home stand with a Summer Camp Themed T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola for the first 250 fans! It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B Distributing. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $12 with $6 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, 11:05 a.m.

The Shuckers are set to host their 2023 Camp Day Game! The Shuckers will welcome in local campers from around the Coast with a special 11:05 a.m. start time. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Fans can also purchase a Lunch Break Special ticket on the Renova Roofing Party Deck for $16 that includes a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers are set to host Motorsports Night at MGM Park with various cars and drivers at the ballpark throughout the night! Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 also highlights the day's matchup. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance. Make sure to arrive early for a special pregame concert from Dallas Dixon.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23, 6:35 p.m.

A fireworks display will light up the skies over MGM Park immediately following the game presented by Island View Casino! It's also Survivor Night at MGM Park! The Shuckers are set to welcome Survivor Season 18 champion and Mobile native, J.T. Thomas, to throw out the first pitch and meet with fans during the game.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 6:05 p.m.

Meet Spider-Man and come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero during the Shuckers' Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at MGM Park. The Shuckers are also set to show off their special MARVEL jerseys!

SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 5:05 p.m.

Groups of four or more can grab a Fun Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy a postgame catch on the field. Fans can receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing, receive pregame autographs and have a catch on the field after the game. The Shuckers will also have a special Pop Art T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 250 fans presented the Peoples Bank.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28, 6:35 p.m.

In celebration of the armed forces, the Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets with a valid military ID. It's also Bark in the Park! Owners and their four-legged friends can hang out on the MGM Park berm for just $8! Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Pre-Game Happy Hour until 6:15 p.m. at the Third Base Beer Garden with $3 16oz draft beers.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29, 6:35 p.m.

It's Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling drafts, hot dogs and sodas with $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite. There's also the 'Thirsty Thursday Deal,' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $14 in advance.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 6:35 p.m.

It's the second of three fireworks shows during the homestand! The skies will also light up over MGM Park for this Fireworks Friday with the best show on the Coast!

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will celebrate Shuck Yeah Saturday with a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Conecuh Sausage for the first 1,000 fans.

SUNDAY, JULY 2, 5:05 p.m.

Groups of four or more can also purchase a Fun Day Pack for $19 per person, including four reserved level tickets, hot dogs, chips and a drink. Arrive early for pregame player autographs and enjoy a postgame catch on the field. The first 150 fans at MGM Park will receive a Shuckers team poster presented by Mele Printing.

MONDAY, JULY 3, 6:35 p.m.

It's the only Monday game of the 2023 season, and the Shuckers are set to make it the best day of the year! Kick off your Independence Day celebration at MGM Park with an annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi, the best and biggest fireworks show of the season!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.