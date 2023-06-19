Hinds and Phillips Named Players of the Week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts outfielder Rece Hinds has been named Southern League Player of the Week, and pitcher Connor Phillips has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for June 12-18.

Hinds had a dominant week for the Lookouts against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The outfielder belted a home run in the first five games of the series. He finished the week hitting .381 (8-for-21), with 6 HRs and 11 RBIs. The former second-round pick's streak of six consecutive games with a home run is tied with Angels' prospect Jo Adell for the longest streak this season. Hinds is now tied for third in the league with 12 home runs.

Phillips also had a strong week for Chattanooga, only allowing two runs in 12 innings of work. The right-hander also amassed 20 strikeouts to bring his Minor League-leading total to 109. Over his last three starts, he has an ERA of 0.95 with 30 strikeouts and just two walks.

Hinds and Phillips are aiming to help the Lookouts clinch a first-half playoff spot this week against the Biloxi Shuckers. The team is a half-game up on the Tennessee Smokies in the North Division.

