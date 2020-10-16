Celebrate Halloween with the Cardinals on October30

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - TRACK-OR-TREAT! With so many families having their normal trick-or-treating plans changed this year, Hammons Field is getting a candy-filled makeover on Friday, October 30 with our first-ever Cardinals Halloween event!

Track-or-Treat will be a free, socially distanced night of trick-or-treating that will provide families in the Springfield area with a completely new outdoor Halloween experience on the award-winning field at Hammons Field.

To participate, families must sign up for a specific time slot for a pod of people between 4:00 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. and come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes! Please note each pod must include at least one child 12 or under to make sure Track-Or-Treat stays about the kids in our community. A pod may have up to six children, but when signing up only the Pod Leader needs to register.

Springfield Cardinals RED Access Members will be granted an early registration window for their pod from Monday, October 19 to Tuesday, October 20. Pod sign-ups open to all fans at on Wednesday, October 21. Time slots for pods will be organized in 10-minute increments with five reservations per time slot. Each pod reservation is allowed up to six children aged 12 and under.

A sign-up e-mail will be sent to RED Access Members on Monday. A sign-up link will be released to all fans on Wednesday.

All attendees aged five years and older must be masked throughout the event. All attendees will be required to sign a waiver in advance and get their temperature checked upon entry (all kids must have their waivers signed by their parents and/or legal guardians). All Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Once inside, Track-or-Treaters will walk around the Hammons Field warning track where they'll get to collect candy from different tents and tables decorated and assembled by Cardinals partners and other Springfield companies. The Cardinals will have Halloween-themed fun and music playing on the video board and will have a photo station set up in center field.

For the safety of our fans, vendors and Cardinals employees, please note that all workers will be masked, have their temperatures checked upon arrival and will wear gloves while distributing individually wrapped candy.

