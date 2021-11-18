CC Hot Tamale Fest this Saturday

November 18, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Celebrate South Texas at the Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Festival, scheduled for this Saturday, November 20 at Whataburger Field.

The event, which runs from 12 PM to 8 PM, benefits the Coastal Bend Food Bank's Culinary Kits for Kids Program.

Admission is free and the cost of parking is $5. Tamale/vendor tickets will be available for purchase upon entry.

Take a tour around the ballpark to sample the best tamales in South Texas. Guests can look forward to live music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and bounce house. Also, challengers will test their mettle in a hot-tamale-eating contest.

A tamale-making demonstration is scheduled for rookies and those aiming to refine their recipes. Vendors from the festival will complete for the titles of "Best Tamale" and "Best Creative Tamale," as voted by a panel of judges.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank's Culinary Kits for Kids program provides roughly 100 Kid Chefs with free virtual cooking classes. The kits also include ingredients, three recipe cards, and access to the Nutrition Educators, who help the children navigate through a virtual culinary adventure.

For more information, as well as details on VIP packages, visit https://www.cchottamalefest.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/cchottamalefest.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from November 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.