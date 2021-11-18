Cardinals Hosting Christmas Photos with Louie Claus in the Cardinals Clubhouse

The Springfield Cardinals are back in the holiday spirit and inviting all fans to the Cardinals Clubhouse at Hammons Field for free family Christmas photos with Louie Claus!

Free to attend for kids and families of all ages, photo opportunities will take place on Monday, November 22 and Monday, November 29 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Event parking is at the Cardinals Front Office at 955 East Trafficway.

Fans who take a photo with Louie Claus and post that photo to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #CardsChristmas will be entered to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a 2022 Springfield Cardinals home game.

Photos will be e-mailed to fans at the event. Fans can call 417-863-0395 for more information.

