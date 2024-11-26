Cavalry FC Takes Home Top Honours at 2024 Canadian Premier League Business Awards

November 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the winners of the league's 2024 CPL Business Awards, which honour outstanding achievements at both the team and the executive level in areas such as ticketing, partnerships, merchandise, fan and community engagement, and more.

Cavalry FC took home several top honours during the second annual awards ceremony, a virtual event which was hosted by Adam Jenkins and Jordan Wilson of OneSoccer on Tuesday afternoon. The league's 2024 Playoff Champions were recognized as Club of the Year, while Cavalry President and Chief Operating Officer Ian Allison was named Business Executive of the Year, among other honours.

The club received the following honours:

Club of the Year

Awarded to the club that best represented the CPL in 2024 by fostering a strong internal culture, making a difference in the community, establishing meaningful relationships with fans and partners, generating revenue, interest, and engagement, encouraging innovation, demonstrating a long-term vision for sustainable business growth and contributing to the growth of soccer in Canada.

Winner: Cavalry FC

Cavalry continued to set the standard for success during the 2024 CPL season, leading all clubs among several business metrics and showing consistent growth in a variety of areas. The club positioned itself as best-in-class in terms of partnership servicing and execution, as well as community engagement. And it continued to show its commitment to building a soccer industry in Calgary and in Canada through its Sunrise, Sunset program, which helps players transition to off-field roles once their time on the pitch has ended.

Business Executive of the Year

Awarded to the business executive who best represented the CPL in 2024 by leading a club that had success in all areas of its business and contributed to the continued growth of the league and soccer in Canada, while setting the example for what it means to be a valued and respected colleague throughout the CPL.

Winner: Ian Allison, President & COO, Cavalry FC

Through his consistent and engaged leadership, Allison has developed Cavalry into a premier club in the CPL. A perennial contender on the field, Cavalry is also an example for all CPL clubs off the field thanks in large part to Allison's influence. His dedication to the organization has been instrumental to the club's growth in all areas of business development.

Social Media Activation of the Year

Awarded to the club that produced the most impactful and engaging social media campaign and/or activation.

Winner: Cavalry FC - Marvel Matchday Content

Cavalry's Marvel Superhero Matchday was supported by a robust social media campaign that leveraged the widespread appeal of Marvel characters to excite fans and enhance the club's matchday theme. The club's highly innovative content plan included dynamic graphics, engaging polls, fan interaction, and exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of the event, seamlessly integrating Marvel's iconic themes into the Cavalry brand narrative and drawing significant attention to the match and its associated activations.

Cavalry FC will kick off in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup in February, with 2025 Season Tickets available now for when the team kicks off in the spring on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

