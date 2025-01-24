Cavalry FC Statement on Preseason Training Camp

January 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - CAVALRY FC have been put on evacuation alert in relation to a wildfire that has erupted near their pre-season training facility in Chula Vista, California, outside of San Diego.

The team, including 27 players, along with 11 coaching and support staff, were alerted to the threat early this morning (Jan. 24) by authorities.

All Cavalry staff and players, originally slated to train in California until January 29 ahead of their appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup next month, are currently safe in their training facility and awaiting further instruction and updates from local authorities.

Coaching and managerial staff both in California and here in Calgary are carefully monitoring the situation, with the safety of players and staff top priority.

Cavalry FC President Ian Allison said: "We first learned of the evacuation notice at 3:30a.m. PST and immediately took action to ensure all possible measures were taken to protect our players and staff on location in California, in light of a rapidly spreading wildfire in the vicinity.

"We are in frequent communication with local authorities and working in conjunction with the facility where the team is staying. We are currently evaluating pre-emptive measures and also have transportation on-hand so everyone from our team can be moved immediately in the event of an evacuation order.

"We will continue to prioritize the safety of our team, monitoring not only the fire risk, but also the air quality, as we extend our thoughts and best wishes to the residents of Chula Vista and San Diego County, and offer our thanks to those fighting the fires."

Further information will be released as the situation evolves.

