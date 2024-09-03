Cavalry FC Signs Three Players to Development Contracts

September 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed three players from the club's U-21 side to development contracts.

James McGlinchey, Josh Belbin, and Neven Fewster, all 17 years old, join the club's 2024 roster following their time with Cavalry FC U21 in League1 Alberta.

"We are delighted to have all three fine young gentlemen sign with the club," said Jay Wheeldon, Assistant Coach, Cavalry FC. "It's great to see players from both provincial ID programs get genuine opportunities and exposure to the CPL. All three deserved this because of their hard work and dedication. Massive credit to their clubs for developing their skills both on and off the field."

McGlinchey and Fewster were identified by Cavalry through the Southern Alberta ID Program, while Belbin was identified by the club through the Northern Alberta ID Program. All three players saw success with Cavalry's U21 side during this year's League1 Alberta campaign, earning themselves opportunities to sign development contracts with the first team.

"We have had plenty of success discovering young players through our identification process and developing them further through League1 Alberta play," said Wheeldon. "Our pathway is designed to help and support players in reaching their goals, and we look forward to seeing these three players progress while in a professional environment."

McGlinchey, Belbin and Fewster are each eligible to make four appearances for Cavalry on their current development contracts, while maintaining their amateur status and the ability to train with the amateur team that holds their registration. Players are eligible to sign two development contracts in a single CPL season.

McGlinchey is a midfielder who has spent his youth playing for Calgary Foothills FC, Belbin, is a midfielder who has played for Sherwood Park and Edmonton Juventus Youth, while Fewster is a goalkeeper who has come through the Calgary Rangers Youth system.

Cavalry FC will next travel to Hamilton, ON as they face Forge FC on Saturday, September 7 at 5pm MT. The club will return to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Sunday, September 15 as they host Atlético Ottawa at 3pm MT.

