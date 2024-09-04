Cavalry FC Extends Partnership with Alberta Soccer

September 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League has announced the club has extended its partnership with Alberta Soccer for another three years. Through the partnership, the two organizations will continue to work in collaboration in supporting the growth of youth soccer across Alberta.

Since the club's inauguration six years ago, Cavalry FC has created a strong community and pathway structure for young soccer players across the province. In partnering with Alberta Soccer, the two organizations will continue to work closely to provide further opportunities for athletes across Alberta to gain access to developing their talent in a professional environment without having to go far from home.

"This partnership renewal will have a deep impact on our existing and potential members," said Lisa Grant, Executive Director, Alberta Soccer. "Cavalry FC will continue to bring their professional expertise in the sport while also being committed to providing opportunities for all."

Cavalry and Alberta Soccer initially established a partnership in 2023 and have since implemented several youth development programs in the province. The club introduced its Skills Centres which offers supplemental skill development for grassroots players between the ages of eight and 13 years old. The program is currently accessible to young people in Calgary, Strathmore, Ponoka, and the Bow Valley region, with further plans to expand across Alberta. Skills Centres are designed to aid in the technical development of young players, preparing them for the identification process.

The identification process is in collaboration with Alberta's Player Development League (APDL), where players aged 15 to 18 years old can be identified for the club's selection-based winter training program. In working with local clubs and their Technical Directors, players will train twice weekly with Cavalry technical staff whilst also being able to train with their clubs throughout the winter. Those successful within the winter training will be selected to play full-time with Cavalry's U21 side within League1 Alberta in the summer season.

Cavalry FC U21 serves young players an opportunity to learn the Cavalry DNA, with the chance to be called up to the first team on a CPL development contract or a full professional contract. The club has seen this in 2024, after forward Chanan Chanda impressed for the U21 side, having scored seven goals in only seven appearances before being offered a deal with the first team, on an Exceptional Young Talent contract.

"It's wonderful to collaborate and support our province with several programs for players and coaches of various levels from grassroots to the professional game," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "Community is an important value of ours that has been passed down from our ownership group, the Southern Family. It is imperative to the continued growth of the game within our community that we assist Alberta Soccer with their leagues and programs to create more opportunities and experiences for our own."

In May, Cavalry hosted its first ever Coaching Clinic virtually via Zoom, which gave local coaches the opportunity to learn from Cavalry staff and coaches. The club will be holding its inaugural Coaching Symposium in September at Spruce Meadows.

Together, Cavalry FC and Alberta Soccer will continue to break down barriers in allowing youth across Alberta to gain the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

