Cavalry FC Announces the Departure of Oliver Minatel

July 30, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the departure of Oliver Minatel, the club's Head of Recruitment and Player Development, as he joins Major League Soccer (MLS) side Orlando City SC as a Scouting Coordinator.

Minatel, 31, joined Cavalry FC as a player in the club's inaugural season in 2019. He made the transition to the club's Football Operations staff in 2023.

During his playing career, Minatel earned an undergraduate degree in Business from Uniter, as well as a Master's in Business Administration from Cognos. His off-field role with Cavalry included overseeing the club's recruitment strategy and working alongside Cavalry's U21 staff to develop local talent. Minatel was key in aiding the sale of Goteh Ntignee to FC Annecy, the acquisition of midfielder Diego Gutierrez from Valour FC, and forward Lucas Dias on loan from Sporting CP, alongside a handful of other players over the past six months.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity Cavalry gave me once I retired from my playing career," said Minatel. "I was able to learn and develop myself under Tommy's mentorship and was fortunate enough to help the club in several areas throughout my time with Cavalry; from winning the league, being involved in important player sales and signings, and development of our pathway.

I'd also like to give a thank you to the fans for all their support and love throughout my five seasons I've spent at the club. The energy of ATCO Field is unmatched, with big goals still to be achieved this season.

Being part of an organization that thrives for excellence has taught me a lot and I will carry everything I've learned for life."

Minatel is one of several former Cavalry players who have successfully earned roles in the club's front office after finishing their playing careers. Cavalry's Commercial Director Mason Trafford, Assistant General Manager Tofa Fakunle and Assistant Coaches Nik Ledgerwood and Jay Wheeldon are among the Cavalry alumni that continue to represent the club in off-field roles.

"It was an honour to work with Oliver in not just one but two capacities; as a player and an important part of our front office staff within our recruitment and pathway departments," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "Oliver's intelligence on the pitch, along with his infectious personality, has helped transition him wonderfully into the strategic side of the game. We will miss him as part of our club but celebrate his success as we help support another opportunity for one of our own."

Cavalry thanks Oliver for his contributions both on and off the pitch throughout his career with the club and wishes him all the best in the next chapter of his career.

