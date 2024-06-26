Cavaliers Select Jaylon Tyson with 20th Overall Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
June 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers selected guard Jaylon Tyson from University of California with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Tyson (6-6, 218) appeared in 31 games (30 starts) this past season as a junior at California, averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.3 minutes for the Golden Bears. Among Pac-12 players this past season, Tyson ranked third in scoring, seventh in rebounding and eighth in assists, earning him a selection to the All-Pac-12 First Team. His 607 total points this past season were the most in a season at California since 2012-13. He was also a Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Top 10 Finalist for the 2023-24 season.
The three-year guard played in 70 games (61 starts) throughout his collegiate career at California (2023-24), Texas Tech (2022-23) and Texas (2021-22), averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes while shooting .372 from the three-point line.
Tyson is the second player out of University of California selected in the First Round of the NBA Draft in Cavaliers team history (Kevin Johnson, No. 7 pick in the 1987 NBA Draft).
