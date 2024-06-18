'Cats Re-Up Rookie All Star Green, Forward Frazee for 24-25

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce the return of two key core members of the club. The team has re-signed both goaltender Connor Green and Forward Joel Frazee for the 2024-2025 season.

Frazee and Green both played three seasons of NCAA Division III hockey before joining the Bobcats last season for their respective rookie campaigns, in which they made huge strides and large impacts on the club and the community.

"I'm extremely excited to re-sign with the Bobcats," said Green. "Our team is going to do great things this year and I already can't wait to get back up to Wytheville to get the season started."

Green, a 6'1" 185lb native of Tampa Bay, FL shined bright after making the team out of training camp. The rookie netminder compiled a laundry list highlight-reel saves and stalwart performances en route to being named an FPHL Rookie All-Star in 2023-24.

"Connor was one of our key guys this past season and he did a phenomenal job," said Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "There was no doubt about doing whatever it took for us to bring Connor back this year."

Green appeared in 55 games for the Bobcats, facing over a thousand shots and making 922 total saves on the season. The Floridian flourished and finished his freshman campaign with a 3.98 goals against average (GAA) and .896 Save Percentage. Green also notched the first and only shutout in Bobcats franchise history as well as his first as a pro when he stopped all 35 shots faced in a 2-0 triumph over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on December 15th.

"He came in as a rookie and stole the show," Zemlicka continued. "Connor showed us that he can be the guy to put this team on his back. Every time we needed a big save, every save that no one believed he could make, he did. Then you add to that his positive attitude, work ethic and compete level, that's something you want on your team."

Frazee, a 6'1" 190lb native of Monroe, MI began last season as a member of the Danbury Hat Tricks, but saw his game flourish after joining the Bobcats on December 15th.

Joel "The Rocket" fit right in from the moment he got to us," said Zemlicka. "He's a young player with ton of potential and we know that he's just going to be getting better and better. We cannot wait for October to come and see him back wearing the Blue Ridge Bobcats uniform."

Frazee steadily improved as the season went on, showcasing his high levels of speed and skill throughout the year en route to finishing his rookie season in the top 10 on the team in points.

The Michigander tallied 15 points (9 goals, 6 assists) in 35 games with Blue Ridge last season. "It was an honor to be part of the inaugural season last year and establish a culture we can build on next season and into the future," said Frazee. "The fans, community, coaching staff and my teammates made Wytheville feel like home."

"He is a true student of the game, always looking to improve in all aspects," Zemlicka continued. "Joel is very passionate about the game and you need to have that to be competitive at this level. The biggest thing about him is his speed, he's the fastest skater I've seen in the league. He's a big part of the core group coming back this year to help lead us to compete for a championship."

Frazee's first professional goal came in the Bobcats' lone visit of the season to Mississippi against the Sea Wolves. He notched two multi-goal performances on the campaign, scoring a pair of goals against Columbus on January 20th and against Baton Rouge on February 25th. His other multi-point outing came on March 20th against Carolina, scoring the game-tying goal and later assisting on Matt Ernst's first professional goal.

"This returning group has the potential to shock the league and are built to win from top to bottom," Frazee continued. "Our fans deserve the improvements that are coming to the arena, and I am grateful to be part of the organization bringing hockey to southwest Virginia!"

