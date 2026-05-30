Cats Drop Season Opener in Portland

Published on May 30, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Portland, OR - The HarbourCats began the 2026 season tonight, falling 8-2 in the first game of the year to the Portland Pickles.

The Cats struck first in the season opener, as Kade Davis (UTSA) scored from third in the first inning on a Dryden Fuoco (Hill College) groundout. Portland returned fire in the bottom of the first, cashing in a run on a base knock to right field and tying the ballgame at 1-1.

HarbourCats starter Daniel Tovar (Northern Kentucky) saw his night come to an end following an action-packed second inning where he fielded all three outs. The Los Angeles product went two innings, giving up a pair of hits, one earned run, one walk, and a strikeout. Caden Shoul (Wenatchee Valley) kicked off the bottom of the third inning on the mound for the Cats, and the Pickles would break through with three more runs to claim a 4-1 lead.

A fruitful eighth inning broke the game open for Portland

Victoria got back on the board in the top of the fifth with Frankie Rutigliano (Portland) taking first on a dropped third strike and later scoring from third on a groundout from Jai Berezowski (Victoria Collegiate Cats).

Pierce Stone (Regis) worked the fourth and fifth innings for the Cats, refusing to surrender any runs on a pair of hits and a walk. Flynn Warren (Hawaii Pacific) took over for the sixth and seventh, and kept the lid on the Pickles through two hitless innings.

Portland added on in the eighth, as Cats reliever Marcus Janovsky (UBC) gave up four runs on three walks and a hit.

Victoria managed to load the bases in the ninth, but the runners were left on and Portland came away with the 8-2 win.

The HarbourCats will be in Portland all weekend, with 6:30 pm games on May 30 and 31, before returning home on June 2 for the Home Opener.

Single game tickets for all HarbourCats games and the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are now on sale at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Season tickets, 12-pack and 32-pack game vouchers may also be bought online or by stopping by the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.







West Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

Cats Drop Season Opener in Portland - Victoria HabourCats

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