Catcher Quintt Landis Signs with Owlz for 2025

March 21, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed catcher Quintt Landis for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

The Owlz will be Landis' first professional stop after completing his college career in southern California at Pepperdine and UCLA.

"I am blessed and excited to join the Owlz because of the opportunity it provides to both showcase my abilities but also continue playing the game I love," Landis said. "I will always consider myself a student of the game and am forever grateful for the chance that I have been given to compete professionally and continue learning and growing to become the best baseball player I can be."

Landis' best collegiate season came as a senior at Pepperdine in 2023 when he hit .305/.435/.417 with 12 doubles, a home run, and 28 RBI in 44 games with the Waves.

As a grad transfer at UCLA in 2024, Landis started 15 times, including on opening day, hitting .235/.339/.353 in 51 at bats as the Brunis played their final season in the Pac-12.

