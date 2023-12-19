Catcher Josh Glenn Returns for 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed catcher Josh Glenn for the 2024 season.

"NoCo has been a part-time home for me for the past five years, and I love it there," Glenn said.

The University of Northern Colorado product was a fan favorite with the Owlz in 2023, hitting .251/.362/.399 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs in 59 games.

"He caught a bunch of games for us last year and he deserves a chance to compete for a job this spring," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

Glenn got off to a hot start for the Owlz in 2023, hitting five homers and driving in 16 in 23 games in May and June while posting a .291 batting average.

He will look to continue that production when he returns to NoCo for 2024.

"The fans, coaches, teammates and front office at the Owlz are exactly the type of people I want to surround myself with," Glenn said. "We have unfinished business, and I can't wait to get back to work. Go Owlz!"

