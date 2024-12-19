Catcher Jommer Hernandez, Ex-Pirates, Blue Jays Farmhand Signs with Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made official the signing of catcher Jommer Hernandez to the roster, making him the first backstop to sign to the roster during the offseason. Hernandez is a 24-year old native of the Dominican Republic that has played in the Pirates and Blue Jays farm systems.

In 2024, Hernandez appeared in 42 games for the Vancouver Canadians (TOR, A+) and hit .242 with a .313 OBP. He drove in 12 and had four extra base hits in 147 plate appearances. It was his third appearance on the High-A roster. He spent all of 2023 with Vancouver and hit four homers with 26 RBI and nine doubles in 64 games that season. In 2022, Hernandez played in 23 games for Vancouver and 27 for Class-A Dunedin. Between both, the catcher slashed .242/.350/.333 with six doubles, a triple, two homers and 13 RBI.

Jommer was with the Pirates organization in the Dominican Summer League in 2018 and 2019. He hit .247 with a .330 OBP in 2018 while he drove in 19 in 45 games. The next season, he hit .317/.406/.423 with five doubles, five triples and 22 RBI.

