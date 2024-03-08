Catcher Chris Brady Signs with Owlz for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed catcher Chris Brady for the 2024 season.

Brady spent his first professional season with the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League in 2023, hitting .260/.327/.320 with a home run and nine RBI.

Owlz manager Frank Gonzales touted both Brady's defensive ability and versatility as assets he can bring to NoCo in 2024.

"The expectation is for him to catch well, manage the game, and handle pitchers," Gonzales said. "We may use him in the outfield as well. He has the versatility to do that."

Brady is excited to join the Owlz and help the club bring a Pioneer League championship to NoCo.

"From day one, Frank made it clear that the goal is to win a championship," Brady said. "That was a major factor in coming here. We have the right group to do it. I can't wait to be a part of that winning culture, play hard, and contribute however I can."

