Catch the Eclipse from the Clubhouse: Exclusive Overnight Stay at Classic Auto Group Park

Lake County - The Lake County Captains, proud High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, are excited to announce the Total Eclipse Weekend, a series of unique events and festivities from April 5 through 8, 2024, culminating in an exclusive opportunity to sleep in the professional clubhouse during the eclipse. This weekend-long celebration includes an Opening Night Celebration, special totality-themed jerseys, and a free eclipse viewing party.

In addition to these exciting events, the Captains are offering an unparalleled overnight experience in the professional clubhouse during the eclipse. This exclusive opportunity includes:

Clubhouse Accommodations: Spend the night in the comfort of the away team clubhouse, equipped with 5 twin-size air mattresses for a restful sleep.

High-Speed Connectivity: Stay connected with lightning-fast WiFi available throughout the stadium during your stay.

Mini Golf Under the Stars: Play a few rounds of putt-putt throughout the night. Night vision goggles are not provided.

Morning Delights: Wake up to 12 mouth-watering donuts from Biagio's Donut Shop & Pizzeria.

Storytime with Skipper: Enjoy a heartwarming bedtime story from Skipper, the team's beloved mascot. No charge for personalized tucking in after the tale.

Batting Cage Access: Take a swing in the batting cage and experience the thrill of the game. Geoffrey may be available as a complimentary hitting coach, depending on scheduling.

An Element of Surprise: Prepare for at least one late-night jump scare provided by Horatio*, ensuring a memorable and fun-filled stay. *The Captains are not liable for Horatio's behavior between the hours of 6 pm and 4 am.

Big League Experience: Explore the clubhouse and showers (which may carry the lingering spirit of the Cubs), and chew like the pros with a box of Big League Chew.

Game-Used Memorabilia: Take home an equipment bag filled with approximately 10 game-used balls and bats.

Social Media Bragging Rights: Share your unique experience of watching the eclipse and sleeping in the baseball stadium on social media.

More information about the Stay can be found at the Airbnb listing:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1084765985570634233?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=469fb7d7-d815-456f-9547-82d492296a2e

Total Eclipse Weekend Highlights

Friday, April 5, Opening Night: Kick off the Total Eclipse Weekend with the excitement of the first game of the season, setting the stage for a weekend filled with baseball and astronomical wonders.

Saturday & Sunday, Themed Jerseys: On both days, the Captains will don special "Totality" themed jerseys to commemorate the eclipse. These unique jerseys will add an extra layer of excitement to the games and provide fans with a visual treat.

Monday, Eclipse Viewing Party: The weekend will culminate in a free viewing party of the eclipse, allowing fans to experience the awe-inspiring event together with the community.

Booking and Contact Information

Spaces for the clubhouse sleepover are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans interested in participating in any of the Total Eclipse Weekend events or securing their spot for the overnight experience are encouraged to contact Andrew Grover [email protected] for reservations and more information.

