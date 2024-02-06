Catch the Buzz: the Baseball Bug Takes Center Stage with the Lake County Captains

Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains proudly announce the newest addition to their mascot lineup - the Baseball Bug! Triumphantly returning to baseball after a 42-year retirement, the Baseball Bug's new role goes beyond just entertaining the crowd; he will also serve as a mentor to our existing mascots, Skipper and Horatio. Known for their spirited back-and-forth squabbles, Skipper and Horatio will now have the opportunity to learn from one of Northeast Ohio's first professional sports mascots about what it truly means to embody the spirit of our beloved team and community.

As part of our ongoing commitment to having fun every day, The Baseball Bug has graciously accepted the responsibility of guiding Skipper and Horatio to reach their full potential in Lake County, while he himself tries to work his way back into a starting mascot position within the MLB. The Baseball Bug might not be the fastest mascot, the silliest, or as energetic as he once was. He also may need to ice his knees periodically in between innings. But rest assured, The Baseball Bug still has some gas left in the tank to show these two young guns the ropes.

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting mentorship program between The Baseball Bug, Skipper, and Horatio," said Jen Yorko, General Manager. "After a 42-year hiatus, The Baseball Bug made his return to Lake County last season during Midge Night. Where he was greeted by baseball fans from all over Cleveland. We believe he is the proper fit to steer Skipper and Horatio in the right direction."

The mentorship program will encompass various aspects, including performance techniques, crowd interaction, and most importantly how to share the spotlight in Lake County. The goal is to not only refine the skills of Skipper and Horatio but to also strengthen their bond to create an unforgettable experience for all at Classic Auto Group Park.

So, get ready baseball fans ... The Bug Is Back.

