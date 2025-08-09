Castillo Shows off Incredible Power with a 63 Yard FG I CFL
August 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Sergio Castillo gives his team the lead late in the 4th quarter with an incredible 63 yard field goal.
