Cashew Chickens Are National Finalist for MiLB's Best Alternate Identity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the Springfield Cashew Chickens, the Springfield Cardinals first-ever alternate identity, are a National Finalist for "Best 2023 Theme Night / Alternate Identity"!

The award is part of the first-ever Minor League Baseball Awards Show that will air on MLB Network on October 2 and will be hosted by Emmy-award winning announcer Matt Vasgersian. With 120 teams in Minor League Baseball, the Springfield Cashew Chickens were selected to be one of just eight finalists from across the industry.

The Best Theme Night / Alternate Identity will be decided through a Fan Vote that is open right now on MiLB.com. Fans can vote up to 100 times per day until the deadline on Friday, September 29 at 11am, so click the link below to vote for the Springfield Cashew Chickens early and often!

The Cardinals introduced the Springfield Cashew Chickens as the club's first-ever alternate identity in April, paying homage to Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken which was invented and perfected by Chef David Leong 60 years ago right here in the Queen City of the Ozarks.

The Cashew Chickens have taken over the community in their inaugural season. For 10 nights throughout the season, the Springfield Cardinals transformed into the Springfield Cashew Chickens with baseball and culinary fans flocking to Hammons Field to celebrate two of our community's most cherished pillars -- Cardinals Baseball and Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken.

Developed over the course of multiple years, the identity and all of its logos, uniforms and marks were conceived of and created by the Springfield Cardinals in-house full-time front office staff. It wouldn't have been true Springfield-Style any other way. From custom-created fonts that incorporate stylistic elements used by some of our favorite local restaurants throughout our community to the Springfield Compass Crown emblazoned on the back of the jersey, one thing is for sure -- the Cashew Chickens are Springfield.

Another thing is also for sure -- Springfield Cashew Chickens mania swept through the Ozarks right away. With the social media launch reaching more than 330,000 fans, merchandise that sold out multiple times throughout the year, countless servings of Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken enjoyed during games, customized theme tickets with on-field caps, shirts and collectible pins, and so much more, our community went crazy for their Cashew Chickens. So it was only fitting to give back, with our three-day game-worn Springfield Cashew Chickens Jersey Auction in August raising more than $6,600 for the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

Voting for MiLB's "Best 2023 Theme Night / Alternate Identity" is open right now, so click the link below to vote for the Springfield Cashew Chickens up to 100 times per day and show the world what Cashew Chickens Baseball is all about!

