Travelers Hang on Amidst Rain to Snare Game One

September 19, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Battling a steady rain for most of the night, the Arkansas Travelers hung on and defeated the Springfield Cardinals, 3-1 on Tuesday night. With the victory, the Travelers take a one game to none lead in the best-of-three North Division Championship Series. The Travelers never trailed in the contest scoring single runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings. Despite several late threats by the Cardinals, the Arkansas bullpen pitched 4.1 scoreless innings. All told on the night, four Travs pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts including the final two outs of the night.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas struck early when Tyler Locklear singled with two out in the first and came around to score when Alberto Rodriguez followed with an RBI ground ball double. Locklear added a solo home run in the fourth inning to extend the lead.

* With Springfield having closed within one, Arkansas picked up an insurance run in the seventh when Robert Perez, Jr. scored from third on a sacrifice fly to shallow left-center field.

* Prelander Berroa struck out the final two hitters of the night. The final strikeout came with the tying runs looming in scoring position.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Tyler Locklear: 3-4, 2 runs, 2B, HR, RBI

* LHP Jorge Benitez: Win, 1.2 IP H, 2 K

* RHP Prelander Berroa: Sv, 1.2 IP, H, 2 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* This was the first ever meeting between the Travelers and Cardinals in the postseason.

* The game was delayed 26 minutes at the start by rain.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to close out the North Division Championship Series on Thursday night as the scene shifts to Dickey-Stephens Park. Blas Castano is scheduled to start for the Travs. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv. If needed, the decisive third game would be Friday night at 6:35.

