Cash Koch commits to NCAA New Hampshire

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that forward Cash Koch has committed to platy NCAA Division 1 Hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

"I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of New Hampshire," said Koch. "I'm incredibly grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me through this journey."

Koch, from Calgary, Alberta, is in his third season with the Americans after being drafted 24th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 31 games this season Koch has recorded 14 points (6-8-14).

To date in his WHL career Koch has skated in 165 WHL games, all of them with the Americans, posting 56 points (28-28-56) while racking up 225 penalty minutes.

Koch joins Americans goaltender Ryan Grout who also has a commitment to the University of New Hampshire.

