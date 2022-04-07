Casey Petersen Joins Rockies

That is the first thing that comes to Casey Petersen's mind when talking about the opportunities he has had so far in the baseball world.

The Vista, Calif. native, played college baseball at the University of St. Katherine for two years after redshirting in 2018. It was a time for Petersen to figure out who he wanted to be as a baseball player as he went into college being a two-way player.

In the 2019 season, Petersen's focus was on the mound. He made 12 appearances and threw 12 and one-third innings. He also was able to record 11 strikeouts.

The following season he grew into more of an offensive role but still made two pitching appearances; he threw two and one-third innings and allowed zero runs. In the batter's box, Petersen had 60 hits with 21 for extra bases.

He ended his collegiate career with a .409 average and a .611 slugging percentage.

After playing at USK, Petersen would get the chance to play at the next level in the Mexican Winter League with the Monclova Aceros.

Petersen used that experience to get the feel of what the differences between college and professional baseball are. He found the biggest difference was playing every day instead of just playing doubleheaders on the weekends. Petersen also had time to adjust to the pace of the game as well.

Coming into his first season with the Grand Junction Rockies, he wants to give it his all on-field for himself and his team. He also wants to make sure he can stay healthy throughout the season to be the best he can be.

