Casas Named Northeast League Player of the Week

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' first baseman Triston Casas has been named the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week for the week of August 30th through September 5th.

In five games during the week, Casas hit .471 (8-for-17) with a league-high five home runs and 11 RBI. His 1.354 slugging percentage for the week also led the league and he was second in the league with a .571 on-base percentage.

Casas hit five home runs in two days against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. On Friday, September 3rd he hit two home runs in game one of a doubleheader in a 3-for-5 performance with five RBI. He homered again in the second game collecting two hits and two RBI. On Saturday, September 4th, Casas connected for two more home runs as he went 2-for-3 with four RBI. The Sea Dogs won all three games in which Casas homered.

Casas, who entered the season as the Red Sox top prospect, has appeared in 69 games for the Sea Dogs this season hitting .283 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, and 48 RBI. Casas was the Red Sox first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2018 draft.

The 21-year-old also helped Team USA claim a silver medal in the Olympics leading the tournament with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Casas joins Johan Mieses as Sea Dogs' players who have been named Northeast League Player of the Week recipients this year. Mieses earned the honor for the week of May 24th through 30th. Additionally, two Sea Dogs' pitchers have been named Northeast League Pitchers of the week...Josh Winckowski for the week of May 24th through 30th and Chris Murphy for the week of August 16th through 22nd.

