Casad Keeps Southern Maryland off Balance, Rockers Win 4-1

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers starting pitcher Cooper Casad threw six innings of one-run ball and the Rockers' bats came through in a timely fashion in a 4-1 win over Southern Maryland Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,178 at Truist Point.

Casad, making just his second career start, went six innings and allowed just four hits and struck out four while not allowing a walk in earning his first win. Southern Maryland's only run came on David Harris' solo homer leading off the second inning. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rockers.

"The unsung hero tonight is Cooper Casad," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "He threw the ball really well. We had some timely hitting and timely base running. We'll just come back tomorrow and try to win the series."

Michael Russell staked the Rockers to a 1-0 lead when he led off the bottom of the first with his first home run of the season.

High Point added a pair of runs in the sixth when Jared Mitchell drew a walk and stole second. Edwin Arroyo drove in Mitchell with a single and eventually scored on an RBI ground out by Michael Russell. The Rockers added an insurance run in the eighth when Logan Moore walked and came all the way around to score on a triple by James McOwen.

Both benches emptied after the seventh inning after the Rockers put the first two hitters of the inning on base but failed to score.

"Shenanigans happen on the field all the time and it's all about what you do with it," said Keefe. "Perhaps they poked a bear. That's what we're hoping. The guys really wanted this one. This was a team win."

Following the on-field incident, the Rockers set the Blue Crabs down in order in both the eighth and ninth innings. Kyle Halbohn threw a 1-2-3 eighth and Preston Gainey earned his second save of the year by retiring all three hitters he faced in the ninth.

The Rockers and Blue Crabs will conclude their three game series on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Truist Point. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free baseball courtesy of B&H Heating and Air Conditioning and kids can run the bases and play catch on the field following the game.

