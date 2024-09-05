Carve The Crown

September 5, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







With their 5-4 win over the Trenton Thunder, the Williamsport Crosscutters captured their first MLB Draft League Championship and their first league title since 2003!

Josh Lanham delivered a stout starting performance, allowing three runs over five innings, striking out four.

The right-hander earned the win.

Shaun Gamelin retired the first nine batters he faced, allowing a run over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Parker Kruglewicz closed the door, striking out the final batter of the game, securing the save.

Porter Brown tied the game in the top of the 5th inning with a 404-foot, two-run blast to right field. Jacob Corson gave the Cutters the lead for good with a RBI single in the 5th inning, scoring Mark Shallenberger.

Regular-season RBI King, McGwire Holbrook got the scoring started with a two-out, RBI double the flew off the bat at 105 MPH.

Ryan Hannigan becomes the first Crosscutters manager to lead the team to a title since Andy Stewart in 2003.

The Cutters collected 11 hits in the victory.

WP: Josh Lanham (1-0) LP: Jackson Balzan (0-1) SV: Parker Kruglewicz (1) Crosscutters Record:14-28 2nd half, 35-36 Overall Next Game: JUNE 2025 Next Home Game: JUNE 2025 Promotion: Stay Tuned to CROSSCUTTERS.COM

