Carter Krier Advances to Ohio State University

July 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force in conjunction with the Ohio State University have announced today, July 11, 2024, that Force Assistant Coach, Carter Krier has accepted the role of Assistant Coach for the Ohio State University Buckeyes Men's Hockey Program.

"My time with the Fargo Force has been nothing short of outstanding," said Krier. I'm very appreciative of Cary Eades, Jon Kram, Matt Cullen and the rest of the ownership group for giving me the opportunity to work and learn in such a first-class organization for the last four years. I'm also so thankful for each head coach I've had that has helped prepare me for the next challenge ahead."

"The three Western Conference Championships, two Anderson Cups, and one Clark Cup are certainly something I'll always cherish, but what I'll miss the most are the great players, unbelievable support staff, front office members and best fans in the USHL! This community means a ton to myself, my family and those close to me, and I'm excited to continue to follow the Force Nation!"

Throughout 4 seasons in Fargo, Carter played a key role in some of the most successful seasons in franchise history. His team accolades include three Western Conference Championships (2021, 2023 & 2024), two Anderson Cup Championships (2023 & 2024) and one Clark Cup Championship (2024). Krier also coached some of the top goaltenders in the league including 2024 USHL Goaltender of the Year and USA Hockey Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year, Hampton Slukynsky. Former Force Goaltenders coached by Krier and set to play D1 College Hockey during the 2024-25 Season include Andrew Miller (Mankato), Louden Hogg (Holy Cross), Matej Marinov (Quinnipiac), Anton Castro (Wisconsin), Hampton Slukynsky (Western Michigan).

"Ohio St is getting a real good one in Carter Krier. All you have to do is look at the success our team had in his 4 years with us and in particular the goalies he developed that were key in that success to see his impact on our organization, commented Fargo Force General Manager Cary Eades.

"Carter is extremely dedicated & is more than just a "goalie coach" as he contributed to our success in many ways. He has a very bright future in the game & we wish him continued success with Coach Rohlik & the Buckeyes."

Force Alumni who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2023-24 season include Thomas Weis, Jake Dunlap & Joe Dunlap.

"We are proud to see Carter moving to the next level," commented Fargo Force President, Jon Kram. "He has been a huge asset to our team since joining the Force in 2021 and is an outstanding representation of the Force culture. We look forward to following Carter's success in all his future endeavors."

The Fargo Force Home Opener is on Friday, September 27th at 7:05pm. Join us for a one-of-a-kind Championship Ceremony as the Force prepare to raise 4 new banners (Anderson Cup Champions, Western Conference Champions, Clark Cup Champions, Organization of the Year)! Follow along via the Force social media and fargoforce.com for the Official Promotional Schedule Release coming in late August.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.