300+ USHL Players Dot Rosters at 2024 NHL Development Camps

July 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







More than 300 USHL products have participated in NHL Development camps in the last two weeks.

With the exception of the New York Islanders, which did not have a development camp this year, every NHL team had at least four USHL-produced players with the Detroit Red Wings featuring a high of 21 players from the USHL at this year's camp.

Invitees have the opportunity to participate in on-and-off ice sessions, along with strength and conditioning training over the course of the camp. The camps, which usually range from three to five days also typically feature nutrition, meal prep, financial and social media education.

