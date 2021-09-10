Carolina Swept in Friday Night Twin-Bill

September 10, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - Ethan Murray went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a run-scoring triple in game one, Noah Campbell went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in game two, but the Mudcats ended up losing both games of Friday's doubleheader 6-5 (8) and 5-4 versus the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium.

The doubleheader sweep lifted the Wood Ducks (67-45) to 3.0 games ahead of the Mudcats (64-48) in the Low-A East Central standings. The sweep, along with a loss by the Salem Red Sox in Lynchburg, moved Down East to just one game back of league's final playoff spot. Carolina, meanwhile, fell to 4.0 games back of Down East in the race for the second playoff spot.

Murray's homer in game one was a two-run blast that scored Jose Sibrian and cut the Down East lead to 3-2 in the third. After the Wood Ducks scored twice in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead, the Mudcats came back with two in the bottom side to make it 5-4. That inning saw Sibrian single in a run and score on a RBI triple from Murray. Eduardo Garcia tied the game with a sac fly in the sixth, but the Woodies brought across the go-ahead run in extras, in the eighth while taking the first game 6-5.

James Meeker (1-1, 0.00) took the loss in game one after working the eighth and allowing the go-ahead on a two-out single from Yenci Pena. Jhoan Cruz started and allowed three runs in the second before leaving after three innings. Cruz also walked two, struck out three and allowed three hits. Christian Tripp followed in relief and tossed a scoreless fourth before allowing two unearned runs in the fifth. Those runs were helped in on a botched double play chance and throwing error by Tyler Black. Nate Peden worked the sixth and seventh and held the Wood Ducks without a run in both frames.

Game two also saw the Mudcats fall behind 3-0 before getting a double and run from Campbell in the second. Campbell then gave the Mudcats a 4-3 lead in the third with a bases loaded, three-run double off starter Mason Englert. Carolina's 4-3 lead eventually disappeared though in the fourth when the Wood Ducks rallied for a run off reliever Junior Montero and one last run off reliever Miguel Guerrero in the seventh. Keyber Rodriguez drove in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run with a double off Guerrero (6-4, 5.40) seventh. Rodriguez also tripled and scored in the first.

All four Carolina runs were allowed in by Englert, but the bullpen arms of Michael Brewer and Eudrys Manon blanked the Mudcats the rest of the way while setting up the Down East comeback. Brewer (1-1, 4.05) retired nine straight over three scoreless and Manon (S, 5) struck out the side in the seventh to close it out.

GAME ONE

Down East 6 @ Carolina 5 (8)

September 10, 2021 | Venue : Five County Stadium | First pitch : 4:59 PM | Att : 1,777 | T : 2:34

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E

Down East 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 1 6 6 0

Carolina 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 0 5 5 2

WP: Destin Dotson (3 - 0) LP: James Meeker (1 - 1)

HOME RUNS:

Carolina HR : Murray (2, 3rd inning off Matthews, 1 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Murray, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Bello, RF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Sibrian, C (Carolina): 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Valentin, C (Down East): 2-for-3, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Pena, 3B (Down East): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Inoa, 1B (Down East): 1-for-2, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Tripp (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO

Peden (Carolina): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Meeker (L, 1-1) (Carolina): 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Dotson (W, 3-0)(BS, 4) (Down East): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

SCORING:

Wood Ducks 2nd (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 0) -- Cristian Inoa singles to left field. Cody Freeman singles to right-center field, Cristian Inoa to 2nd. Thomas Saggese walks, Cristian Inoa to 3rd; Cody Freeman to 2nd. Xavier Valentin doubles to right field, Cristian Inoa scores; Cody Freeman scores; Thomas Saggese to 3rd. Yenci Pena out on a sacrifice fly to Andre Nnebe, Thomas Saggese scores. Alejandro Osuna strikes out swinging. Daniel Mateo strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 2) -- Hedbert Perez pops out to Thomas Saggese. Jose Sibrian doubles to left-center field. Andre Nnebe grounds out, Thomas Saggese to Cristian Inoa, Jose Sibrian to 3rd. Ethan Murray hits a home run to left-center field on a 2-2 pitch, Jose Sibrian scores. Tyler Black lines out to Thomas Saggese.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Wood Ducks 5th (Wood Ducks 5, Mudcats 2) -- Alejandro Osuna walks. Wild pitch by Christian Tripp, Alejandro Osuna to 2nd. Daniel Mateo walks. Aaron Zavala lines out to Andre Nnebe. Luisangel Acuna reaches on throwing error by Tyler Black, Alejandro Osuna scores; Daniel Mateo to 3rd. Luisangel Acuna steals 2nd base. Cristian Inoa out on a sacrifice fly to Hedbert Perez, Daniel Mateo scores; Luisangel Acuna to 3rd. Cody Freeman strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Wood Ducks 5, Mudcats 4) -- Eduardo Garcia walks. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Cristian Inoa to Luisangel Acuna to Cristian Inoa, Eduardo Garcia to 2nd. Jose Sibrian singles to left-center field, Eduardo Garcia scores. Andre Nnebe strikes out swinging. Ethan Murray triples to right-center field, Jose Sibrian scores. Tyler Black lines out to Cristian Inoa.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Wood Ducks 5, Mudcats 5) -- Alex Binelas walks. Micah Bello doubles to right field, Alex Binelas to 3rd. Noah Campbell walks. Pitcher Change: Destin Dotson replaces John Matthews. Eduardo Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to Alejandro Osuna, Alex Binelas scores. Hedbert Perez grounds into double play, Luisangel Acuna to Thomas Saggese to Cristian Inoa, Noah Campbell out at 2nd, Hedbert Perez out at 1st.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Wood Ducks 8th (Wood Ducks 6, Mudcats 5) -- Pitcher Change: James Meeker replaces Nate Peden. Cristian Inoa starts inning at 2nd base. Offensive Substitution: Pinch runner Jose Acosta replaces Cristian Inoa. Cody Freeman grounds out, Ethan Murray to Noah Campbell. Thomas Saggese singles to right field, Jose Acosta to 3rd. Xavier Valentin strikes out swinging. Yenci Pena singles to right field, Jose Acosta scores; Thomas Saggese to 2nd. Alejandro Osuna strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

GAME TWO

Down East 5 @ Carolina 4

September 10, 2021 | Venue : Five County Stadium | First pitch : 8:14 PM | Att : 1,777 | T : 2:21

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Down East 1 2 0 1 0 0 1 5 7 0

Carolina 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 6 0

WP: Michael Brewer (1 - 1) LP: Miguel Guerrero (6 - 4) SV: Eudrys Manon (5)

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Campbell, 1B (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 3 RBI

Murray, SS (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Binelas, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Rodriguez, K, SS (Down East): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Inoa, 1B (Down East): 1-for-3, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Vassalotti (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Montero (BS, 1) (Carolina): 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO

Guerrero (L, 6-4) (Carolina): 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Brewer (W, 1-1) (Down East): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

Manon (S, 5) (Down East): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Wood Ducks 1st (Wood Ducks 1, Mudcats 0) -- Daniel Mateo walks. Daniel Mateo steals 2nd base. Aaron Zavala singles to right-center field, Daniel Mateo scores. Thomas Saggese strikes out swinging. Cristian Inoa flies out to Hedbert Perez. Aaron Zavala steals 2nd base. Cody Freeman walks. Aaron Zavala steals 3rd base. Angel Aponte lines out to Hedbert Perez.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Wood Ducks 2nd (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 0) -- Keyber Rodriguez triples to right-center field. Randy Florentino walks. Jose Acosta hit by pitch, Randy Florentino to 2nd. Daniel Mateo grounds into a force out, Ethan Murray to Zack Raabe, Keyber Rodriguez scores; Randy Florentino to 3rd; Jose Acosta out at 2nd. Daniel Mateo caught stealing 2nd base, Darrien Miller to Ethan Murray. Wild pitch by Brendan Murphy, Randy Florentino scores. Aaron Zavala walks. Thomas Saggese strikes out on foul tip.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 1) -- Noah Campbell doubles to right-center field. Hedbert Perez grounds out to Cristian Inoa, Noah Campbell to 3rd. Wild pitch by Mason Englert, Noah Campbell scores. Andre Nnebe flies out to Daniel Mateo. Zack Raabe struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 4, Wood Ducks 3) -- Ethan Murray singles to shallow left field. Tyler Black singles to right-center field, Ethan Murray to 2nd. Alex Binelas grounds out to Cristian Inoa, Ethan Murray to 3rd; Tyler Black to 2nd. Micah Bello strikes out swinging. Darrien Miller hit by pitch. Noah Campbell doubles to right-center field, Ethan Murray scores; Tyler Black scores; Darrien Miller scores. Hedbert Perez hit by pitch. Andre Nnebe struck out looking.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Wood Ducks 4th (Wood Ducks 4, Mudcats 4) -- Pitcher Change: Junior Montero replaces Michele Vassalotti. Jose Acosta ground bunts out, Alex Binelas to Noah Campbell. Daniel Mateo singles to shallow right field. Aaron Zavala walks, Daniel Mateo to 2nd. Thomas Saggese walks, Daniel Mateo to 3rd; Aaron Zavala to 2nd. Cristian Inoa out on a sacrifice fly to Hedbert Perez, Daniel Mateo scores. Cody Freeman grounds into a force out, Ethan Murray to Zack Raabe, Thomas Saggese out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Wood Ducks 7th (Wood Ducks 5, Mudcats 4) -- Pitcher Change: Miguel Guerrero replaces Junior Montero. Cody Freeman walks. Angel Aponte bunt singles to shallow right field, Cody Freeman to 3rd. Keyber Rodriguez doubles to left field, Cody Freeman scores; Angel Aponte to 3rd. Randy Florentino strikes out swinging. Jose Acosta pops out to Darrien Miller in foul territory. Daniel Mateo strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.