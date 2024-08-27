Carolina Core FC Sign Defender Paul Léonardi

August 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has used an International Roster Slot to sign defender Paul-Baptiste Béhé Léonardi.

Leonardi, 24, joins Carolina Core FC after having played with AS Monaco U19 (2017) in the UEFA Youth League, with AC Ajaccio B (2018-2021) in the French Fifth Division, with AS Furiana-Agliana (2021-2022) in the French Fourth Division, and with Stade Laval B (2022-2024) in the French Second Division. Most recently, Leonardi made 11 appearances with 10 starts for Stade Laval B during the 2023-24 Ligue 2 season.

"We are pleased and excited to have Paul join us at CCFC," said Carolina Core FC Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "He is a very experienced player who can fulfill several roles for us - one as a center back, one as a wingback, and the other as a holding midfielder. Additionally, with his speed and technical ability in 1v1 situations, we know that he will be dangerous for us in the final third of the pitch."

The Marseille, France, native started his youth career in the AS Monaco system, featuring for the youth side through AS Monaco U19. After departing AS Monaco, Leonardi signed his first professional contract in 2018 with Ligue 2 side AC Ajaccio, where he made 11 total appearances for their second team, AC Ajaccio B, registering 10 starts in all competitions. After his time with AC Ajaccio, Leonardi signed with AS Furiana-Agliana in 2021. Shortly after, he made eight appearances for the club during the Championnat National 3 (Fifth Division) season. Following the season, Leonardi signed with Stade Laval B, where he appeared in 27 matches over two seasons.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Paul-Baptiste Béhé Léonardi

Position: Defender

Height: 5-7

Weight: 157

Date Of Birth: April 23, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Marseille, France

Nationality: France / Ivory Coast

Last Club: Stade Laval B (Ligue 2- France)

