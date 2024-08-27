Huntsville City FC Forward Tristan Tropeano Named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 24

August 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - MLS NEXT Pro announced today that Huntsville City Football Club forward Tristan Tropeano has been named Rising Star of Matchweek 24. Tropeano becomes the first Huntsville player to win the award, given to the week's standout young player in MLS NEXT Pro.

The 16-year-old made his professional debut after being subbed on in the 79th minute of Huntsville's match at Toronto FC II on Aug. 25 with the match tied at two. Just minutes later, the Gold Mine Academy standout would receive a cross from defender Will Perkins and with his first touch, scored his first professional goal that would be the decisive score as Huntsville would go on to win 3-2. Watch Tropeano's first professional goal here.

Fans can see Tropeano and the Boys in Blue in action next on Sunday, Sept. 1 as they visit Orlando City B at 6 p.m. CT. The match can be seen on MLSNEXTPro.com, while fans can view the game at the club's official watch party at The Casual Pint (2 Off Broadway St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806).

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 27, 2024

Huntsville City FC Forward Tristan Tropeano Named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 24 - Huntsville City Football Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.