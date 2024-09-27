Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
September 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC remains unbeaten and at the top of the table after holding Tampa Bay Sun FC to a scoreless draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
