Carolina Ascent FC, Jabian Consulting Kick off New Partnership

February 28, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Charlotte, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC announced today a dynamic, new strategic partnership with Jabian Consulting for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. This collaboration aligns two organizations that share a deep commitment to excellence, community engagement, and a culture of inclusivity.

"We are thrilled to have Jabian Consulting join us for the climb," stated Team COO Tim Schuldt. "Jabian values align so well with what we are building for our community, and we look forward to introducing them to our growing list of corporate partners while helping them solidify existing customer relationships at the iconic American Legion Memorial Stadium."

Founded in 2006, Jabian Consulting has rapidly risen to prominence as a leading management consulting firm. Their value-focused solutions help companies become more competitive and profitable when they want to expand, enhance, or evolve their business. This partnership continues Jabian's long-term commitment to female athletes and initiatives.

"Partnering with the Carolina Ascent FC was an easy choice as their principles and ideals align so closely with our own," said Will Funderburg, Jabian's executive director in Charlotte. "We look forward to supporting the team and bringing more awareness to Charlotte women's professional sports."

As part of this multi-faceted partnership, Jabian Consulting will become a presenting sponsor of select community soccer clinics hosted by Carolina Ascent FC. One such event, the Client Kids

Clinic on May 17, will bring local kids to the American Legion Memorial Stadium for an unforgettable day of soccer and fun. In addition to this clinic, Carolina Ascent FC will host two additional Community Clinics with Jabian as a presenting partner.

A member of the Jabian team will also be featured as a panelist in an upcoming Women's Leadership Speaker Series event. The Women's Leadership Speaker Series is an initiative designed to connect, develop, and inspire women leaders across the Charlotte Community.

