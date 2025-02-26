Carolina Ascent FC & Golf Phenom Elizabeth Rudisill Forge Groundbreaking NIL Partnership

February 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC, Charlotte's women's professional soccer team, is proud to announce a unique NIL partnership with hometown golf prodigy Elizabeth Rudisill. This innovative collaboration marks a significant step in Ascent's mission to empower women across all sports.

Rudisill, a Charlotte native and internationally-ranked junior golfer, has made waves in the golfing world with her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. As the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to the American Junior Golf Association, she will join Vanderbilt University's prestigious golf program this fall. Carolina Ascent FC is excited to support Rudisill's journey through this groundbreaking NIL deal.

"We are thrilled to partner with Elizabeth," said Jim McPhilliamy, managing partner of Carolina Ascent FC. "Her commitment to excellence in golf aligns perfectly with our team's values and our goal to elevate women's sports in the Carolinas."

The partnership will include:

Financial support for Rudisill's training and tournament expenses

Cross-promotion opportunities between Carolina Ascent FC and Rudisill's golf endeavors

Mentorship programs connecting Rudisikll with professional athletes from the Ascent

Rudisill expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, "I'm honored to be associated with Carolina Ascent FC. Their support will be invaluable as I transition to collegiate golf, and I look forward to representing both my sport and women's soccer in Charlotte."

This collaboration showcases the evolving landscape of NIL deals in collegiate sports, demonstrating how professional teams can play a role in nurturing young talent across various athletic disciplines.

Carolina Ascent FC, currently in its inaugural season in the USL Super League, has quickly established itself as a force in women's professional soccer. This partnership with Rudisill further cements the team's commitment to fostering a strong community of female athletes in the Charlotte area.

For more information about Carolina Ascent FC and this partnership, visit www.carolinaascent.com.

