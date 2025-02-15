Carolina Ascent Defeat Lexington SC in Spring Opener, 2-1

February 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two first half goals were enough as the Carolina Ascent FC defeated Lexington SC 2-1 on a wet, rainy Spring home opener night at American Memorial Legion Stadium.

Carolina Ascent started the game on time, immediately putting Lexington SC on their heels. Carolina Ascent new signing #23 Riley Parker slipped through forward #9 Mia Corbin for an early opportunity in the 2nd minute, sending a low strike from the edge of the box just by Lexington goalkeeper #21 Bridgette Skiba's far post.

Some deserved fortune for their strong start, Carolina Ascent took a 1-0 lead just a minute later as Lexington defender #5 Madison Perez's pass back to Skiba eluded the goalkeeper and rolled into the empty net.

A continuance of Carolina Ascent's scoring chances led to them doubling the score. In the 34th minute, #10 Rylee Baisden set up the underlapping fullback #13 Addisyn Merrick, who centered to the top of the six-yard box for an open Corbin to finish into the back of the net.

Corbin nearly made it 3-0 twice before halftime. In the 41st minute, a weaving run and through ball from #18 Audrey Harding to Corbin was stopped by Skiba from 15 yards out. One minute later, #25 Sarah Troccoli nodded down #14 Taylor Porter's in-swinging corner kick into the path of Corbin, whose turning volley thundered against the crossbar.

Carolina Ascent continued the pressure early into the second half. In the 52nd minute, #7 Jill Aguilera set up Baisden on a cross to the back post, but Baisden's first-time shot soared over the crossbar. In the 79th minute, second half substitute #15 Kathrynn Gonzalez blistered a strike from 20 yards out, beating Skiba but catching the crossbar.

The game changed in the 82nd minute as Lexington SC forward and half-time substitute #13 Hannah Richardson's shot from outside the box deflected off defender #4 Vicky Bruce and wrong-footed goalkeeper #1 Meagan McClelland to make it 2-1.

From there, Lexington SC found momentum and put enormous pressure on the Carolina Ascent backline for the remainder of the game. McClelland saved Richardson's short-side attempt in the 88th minute and punched away Richardson's dangerous cross in the 95th minute to seal a 2-1 Carolina Ascent victory.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on not finishing more chances:

"We need to put the third and the fourth and the fifth away and, you know, you've seen too many of these games where they get one and then the last 10 minutes is a little bit different than it should have been."

Poole on the message to the team coming in:

"Let's get back to business. Let's get back on the front foot. To lose your last game of the Fall, you want to get back to business the next day and when you have a break like that, it's frustrating. I'm glad we were the aggressor in the game."

Forward Mia Corbin on the fluidity in attack:

"I feel like we had a lot to work on when we left in December. We really worked on transitional moments. That's part of why we brought (Riley) Parker in, to mix it up. It's still new, it wasn't perfect tonight, but that's also a good positive."

Forward Riley Parker on making her debut:

"It's easy to get lost in the moment. Before the first whistle, I was just taking in my new uniform and new teammates and the hard work we put in this past month and a half. It's a really special moment and I am lucky to have joined a club that has welcomed me with open arms."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC host DC Power Football Club on February 23 at 3:00 pm at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets start at $22 and are on sale now at CarolinaAscent.com/Tickets.

