Carolina Announces Re-Signing of Player and Assistant Coach Jon Buttitta

September 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced the resigning of Player and Assistant Coach Jon Buttitta for the 2023-24 season. The forward helped lead the Thunderbirds in 2022-23 to the Continental Division title and an appearance in the Commissioner Cup Finals.

"I'm very excited to be back in Winston-Salem for another year," Buttitta said. "Let's run it back and get back to the finals, let's get to work."

Buttitta, who first joined the Thunderbirds in 2020, has tallied 188 points in 156 games in a Thunderbirds sweater. A season ago, he recorded 80 points, good for fifth in the league, and 66 assists ranking him third. The year prior, Buttitta finished the season with 84 points, including a career high 32 goals.

"I'm excited that he's back, I've only heard good things about him," Head Coach Steve Harrison said. "I know he is a good player and a great person and I am looking forward to working with him. I know he is going to be a great asset on and off the ice."

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Buttitta first joined the FPHL during the 2018-19 season with the now defunct Mentor Ice Breakers, playing there before joining the Thunderbirds in 2020. Buttitta has seen stints on loan in the SPHL, including playing in 15 games with the Quad City Storm in 2019, and the Fayetteville Marksmen in 2022. Prior to his professional career, Buttitta played four years with the Kent State University Golden Flashes ACHA program.

Carolina opens its season on the road on October 27th in Danbury, Connecticut against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Fans can watch the game on ThunderbirdsTV and listen live on WTOB 980 AM locally in Winston-Salem.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.