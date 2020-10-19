Carlson Or Gorecki Or Mercado Or Swauger? Who Gets Your Vote?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The second of three different rounds of fan voting to name the top three outfielders in Springfield Cardinals history begins Monday morning!

Your votes this week will place either Dylan Carlson, Reid Gorecki, Oscar Mercado or Chris Swauger into the starting lineup of the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on Cardinals social media during a weekly selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Tommy Pham (43.1% of your 1,570 votes) as the first of three Cardinals All-Time outfielders in Week 6 of voting, defeating Harrison Bader, Papo Bolivar and Colby Rasmus. Rasmus was also added to the 15-Year Team by guest expert and Cardinals television broadcaster Ned Reynolds. Pham joins Carson Kelly (C), Luke Voit (1B), Kolten Wong (2B), Matt Carpenter (3B) and Tommy Edman (SS) in the starting lineup.

Cardinals guest experts have added Andrew Knizner (C), Matt Adams (1B), Daniel Descalso (2B), Paul DeJong (3B), Greg Garcia (SS) and Rasmus (OF) as their choices.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

