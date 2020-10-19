Dodger Game 1 Watch Party Tuesday at ONEOK Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers have moved one step closer to claiming the franchise's first championship title since 1988 with nearly half of the club's roster consisting of players who have played for the Tulsa Drillers. The Dodgers are facing the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-seven series that begins on Tuesday, October 20, and we want to experience it with you! The Drillers will be hosting a special event at ONEOK Field for Game 1 on Tuesday with food and drink specials available while the game is shown on the stadium's new, HD video board.

Make plans to come downtown to the historic Greenwood District on Tuesday evening to enjoy the action with other fans. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Admission for the event is FREE with fans being able to enter the stadium through the First Base Plaza at the corner of Reconciliation Way and Elgin Avenue.

Fans will be allowed to enjoy the evening from the seating bowl while taking advantage of several specials at the stadium's concession stands. ONEOK Field hot dogs will be on sale for just $3 each, as will domestic draft beers for fans ages 21 and over. Selected craft beers will also be offered for only $5 per serving.

COVID safety standards will be in place for this event with all guests asked to wear protective masks when entering the stadium and walking on the concourse. Masks can be removed when enjoying the game in the seating bowl at socially safe distances.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 20

Dodgers vs. Rays at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: ONEOK Field at 6:30 p.m.

The First Base Plaza will be the only entrance

COST: FREE!

SPECIALS: $3 Hot Dogs and Domestic Draft Beers

$5 Craft Beers

COVID safety standards will be in place

Make plans to be at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, October 20 and cheer the Dodgers to a Game 1 victory!

