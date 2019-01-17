#CardsCaravan Is Almost Here

January 17, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - It's not too late to make plans to join the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan in Springfield on Friday when it makes its annual trip to Hammons Field!

The Caravan will be held in the Indoor Training Facility and is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm with doors opening at 11:45 am. Lunch will be available for purchase at the event.

Admission for the Cardinals Caravan is $5 for adults and $3 for kids (ages 3-12) with all proceeds benefiting the Children's Miracle Network.

This year's attendees will feature current St. Louis Cardinals and former Springfield Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty, as well as current St. Louis Cardinals INF Yairo Munoz and RHP Dominic Leone and 11th-ranked Cardinals prospect INF Max Schrock. Former St. Louis Cardinals Kyle McClellan and Randy Flores will also be a part of the Caravan. KMOX's Mike Claiborne, the host of "This Week in Cardinal Baseball," and Cardinals Spanish play-by-play broadcaster Polo Ascencio will serve as emcees for the event.

Coinciding with the afternoon program at Hammons Field, the Springfield Cardinals will have a Garage Sale featuring Cardinals collectibles.

In addition to appearing at Hammons Field in the afternoon, the Caravan will also visit kids at Mercy and Cox South Hospitals.

On Friday evening, the Caravan will continue on to JQH Arena for the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, presented by Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks, where the players and Cardinals staff will sign autographs. A ticket to the Tournament of Champions will be required to attend the evening autograph session at JQH Arena, with the autograph session scheduled from 7:15-8:15 pm.

As in previous years, the St. Louis Cardinals will be implementing an Autograph Ticket system at each stop of the Caravan. The first 400 kids (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free Autograph Ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Additionally, the Cardinals and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance are teaming up to fight local hunger. Fans at select Caravan stops can bring a non-perishable food donation to help those in need through Feeding Missouri's fine partners. Donations will be collected at all seven Missouri stops and the Quincy, Ill. stop.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.