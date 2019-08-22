Cards Wrap Season Series vs. Twins, Prep for Critical Set vs. Bucs

August 22, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





JOHNSON CITY - The Johnson City Cardinals will begin their most important series of the year vs. the Bristol Pirates Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Cardinals ended the season series vs. the Elizabethton Twins with a 14-4 loss Thursday in front of 3,258 home fans.

Johnson City (32-30) leads Bristol (31-30) by a half game in the chase for first place in the Appalachian West. Kingsport (30-32) remains two games behind. The Twins (29-32) pulled within 2.5 games once again after defeating the Cards to split the two-game series at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Victor Garcia hit his second homer of the season, and Todd Lott picked up a double and two RBIs on his 22nd birthday but the Cards could not overcome an early deficit vs. Elizabethton. The Twins led 12-1 after three innings. Ryley Widell (2-6) earned the win after holding the Cards to three runs (three earned) in six innings of work. Luis Ortiz (0-4) suffered the loss after allowing nine runs (seven earned) and pitching into the third.

Friday will be Scout Night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Troops attending have the opportunity to camp out, earn a patch, and enjoy a movie on the field. It will also be a postgame fireworks celebration. Saturday is Star Wars Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free lightsaber presented By Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. Sunday will be Fan Appreciation Night. Celebrate the last regular season home game with the Cardinals. The first 1,000 fans will receive a complimentary food voucher thanks to Pepsi, Texas Roadhouse, and Gordon Food Service.

The Cards will throw RHP Julio Puello (3-4, 5.80 ERA) tomorrow. The Pirates starter is TBA. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. Fans can listen live on the Johnson City Cardinals Radio Network via TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.