Cards vs. Mets Opener Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The series opener between the Johnson City Cardinals and Kingsport Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, July 24th. First pitch in the twinbill is slated for 4:00 p.m.

The Cardinals (16-16) are expected to start RHP Michael YaSenka (0-1, 0.47 ERA) in Game 1. LHP Cesar Loaiza (1-0, 3.71 ERA) is expected to start for the Mets (15-17). RHP Luis Ortiz (1-4, 2.87 ERA) is expected to start Game 2 for Johnson City vs. RHP Ramon Guzman (1-1, 4.24 ERA) for Kingsport. The doubleheader will be the third of the year for the Cardinals and the team's second on the road this season. Johnson City is 1-3 in doubleheaders so far this year.

The Cardinals ended their six-game homestand with a 7-4 victory over the Danville Braves Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Jose Moreno picked up the win, and Wilfredo Pereira picked up the save. The two combined for 12 strikeouts.

The Cards return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for Fireworks Friday July 26 vs. Greeneville. The full Cardinal schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

