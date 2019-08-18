Cards Look to Get Back on Track Monday in Pulaski

August 18, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





PULASKI, Va. - The Johnson City Cardinals dropped both games in their doubleheader in Pulaski Sunday evening. The Cardinals lost 7-6 in extra frames in Game 1 before falling 8-1 in Game 2.

Jhon Torres went deep in the first inning of a back-and-forth first contest. His blast gave the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead. The homer was his fifth of the season.

Johnson City led 5-4 going to the seventh and final frame of regular play. That's where Jake Pries went deep as a pinch hitter for the Yankees to equalize the score at 5-5 and force extra frames.

Designated runner William Jimenez scored on one of two Yankee errors in the game to briefly give the Cards a 6-5 lead in extras. Reliever Blake Drake (0-1), who allowed the game-tying homer in the seventh, loaded the bases in the eighth before walking in a run and surrendering a walkoff single to Luis Santos. The Cardinals are now 0-4 in extra-inning games this year.

RHP Kenlly Montas (1-1) earned the win for Pulaski after allowing just a single hit in 3.1 innings of work. Julio Puello got a no-decision as the Cardinal starter after limiting the Yankees to four runs (four earned) in six innings. He struck out five.

Will Guay (1-1) got the start for the Cardinals (29-29) in Game 2 and allowed just one earned run in 3.1 innings. He suffered the loss though as the Yankees hit three homers vs. him, Enrique Perez and Wilberto Rivera. The home team totaled just four hits in the game but won going away 8-1.

Zach Jackson and Raffy Ozuna each doubled in the second to briefly tie the game at 1-1. The Cardinal defense committed three errors in the finale.

RHP Jhonatan Munoz (5-3) picked up the win for the Yankees by striking out 10 in six innings of work. Pulaski (39-19) became the first Appalachian League team to clinch a playoff berth with the sweep. The Cardinals now lead the Bristol Pirates by 0.5 games in the chase for first in the Appalachian West.

RHP Jake Sommers (2-3, 4.43 ERA) gets the start for the Cardinals as the team looks to climb back in the series Monday. RHP Leonardo Pestana (1-3, 8.28 ERA) is expected to start for Pulaski. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City returns home August 21st to begin the final homestand of the season vs. Elizabethton. August 21st will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Fans can enjoy all you can eat hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, chips, popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and Pepsi Products. August 22nd will be Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light. Fans are invited to enjoy $1, $2, & $3 beer specials, and $1 Pepsi Products.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.