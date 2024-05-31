Cards Hold off Late Surge, Top Wichita 7-5

May 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning and had a six-run lead after the top of the 4th and Springfield held off a late charge from the Wind Surge in a 7-5 victory at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita on Thursday night. The Cards have won two of the first three games against the Wind Surge this week.

Decisions:

W: Tink Hence (4-2)

L: Travis Adams (2-4)

S: Matt Svanson (8)

Notables:

After going just 5-for-22 with runners in scoring position over the first two games of the series, the Cards went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Thursday night.

The Cardinals scored 5 of their 7 runs with two outs.

Springfield starter Tink Hence struck out 9 over 6.0 innings and has 31 strikeouts over his last 3 starts.

Bryan Torres had 3 hits to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 8 games and is 15-for-34 during that time.

Mike Antico also had 3 hits for the Cardinals.

Matt Svanson left the bases loaded in the 9th inning to pick up his Texas League-leading 8th save of the season.

On Deck:

Friday, May 31: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-3, 7.03 ERA) vs WCH RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 4.21 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

