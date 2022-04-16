Cardinals Walk off Again to Clinch Series

The Palm Beach Cardinals are the kings of walk-off wins. For the fourth consecutive evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, they scored the winning run and forced a Daytona Tortuga pitcher to solemnly trot back to the visiting dugout on the losing end. On Saturday night, the Cardinals survived an initial scare in extra innings before prevailing 3-2 in 10 innings.

This time, Hansel Otamendi had the winning RBI, scoring Jeremy Rivas with a single to right field after the shortstop was the automatic runner on second base to commence the frame. Osvaldo Tovalin, who hit Thursday's walk-off, three-run home run to spoil a Tortuga combined no-hitter, was intentionally walked to begin the bottom of the 10th. One batter later, Wade Stauss reached on a sacrifice bunt turned throwing error on the Daytona catcher before Otamendi stepped up to the plate.

The inning didn't start smoothly for Palm Beach. Cardinals pitcher Andre Granillo had to work around a leadoff walk and a bases loaded, no-out jam, but escaped the frame unscathed with two strikeouts and a popup. The right-handed pitcher claimed the win.

Saturday's game contest went to extras because of a two-run inning from Daytona in the seventh. Palm Beach opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the second inning, when Roblin Heredia and Ryan Holgate both scored on wild pitches from Tortuga starter Arij Fransen. Those runs were the third and fourth consecutive Palm Beach batters to cross the plate on wild pitches at the time, dating back to Friday night's win.

Trent Baker started for the Cardinals and had five and 2/3 shutout frames and seven strikeouts. He was in line for the win until the seventh inning.

With the victory, Palm Beach improves to 5-2 and secures a series win. The Cardinals face Daytona for the series finale on Easter Sunday at noon. Zane Mills is scheduled to make his second start on the mound in 2022.

