Mussels' Winning Streak Snapped with 6-2 Defeat to Hammerheads

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost their first game of the season Saturday, snapping their seven-game winning streak with a 6-2 defeat in six innings to the Jupiter Hammerheads at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels' seven-game winning streak was the third longest to start a season in the Fort Myers era (since 1992).

Fort Myers (7-1) jumped in front early against Jupiter (3-5) starter Gabe Bierman. After Jake Rucker drew a leadoff walk, Kyler Fedko pulled a run-scoring double to the gap in left center to make it 1-0. The next batter was Kala'i Rosario, who sprayed an RBI double to right center to extend the lead to 2-0.

Mussels' starter David Festa (1-1) struck out a career-high eight batters, putting up zeroes in four of his five innings. However, Festa allowed three runs on four hits in the second inning to suffer the loss. Javeon Cody's two-run homer proved to be the difference.

Leading 3-2 in the top of the sixth, Brady Allen drew a leadoff walk against Mussels' reliever Niklas Rimmel. Cristhian Rodriguez and Kyler Castillo both singled to make it 4-2 Jupiter. With two outs, Angeudis Santos pulled a triple down the right field line to plate both runners and cap the scoring at 6-2. Immediately after the triple, the umpires called for the tarp.

The six-game series wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m. RHP Travis Adams (1-0, 1.80) makes the start for Fort Myers, opposed by LHP Sandro Bargallo (1-0, 0.00) of Jupiter. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

