Cardinals Push Royals to Game Three

A four run opening frame was enough for Johnson City as the Cardinals defeated Burlington 7-2 tonight.

Jhon Torres opened the scoring with a two run double inside the third base bag, scoring Chandler Redmond and Todd Lott. Carlos Soler would add to the Cards lead with a two run single stretching the City lead to 4-0.

Malcolm Nunez would lace a line drive beyond the wall in left to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead in the seventh.

Rafael Romero would plate two with a single to right to get the Royals on the board against reliever John Witkowski. The base hit would be the only offense Burlington would muster, forcing the decisive game three.

Hector Soto picked up the win for Johnson City going 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Witkowski would earn the save, going the final three and a third.

Noah Murdock was saddled with the loss for the Royals.

Tomorrow's Appy League finale will take place at 6:30pm tomorrow. Airtime on the Burlington Royals Baseball Network will be at 6:20.

Tickers are still available for game three of the Appalachian League Championship Series by logging on to www.burlingtonroyals.com.

