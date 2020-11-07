Cardinals, Missouri Lottery Name October Teacher of the Month

November 7, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals and Missouri Lottery are proud to announce Tiffany Gray of Mansfield Middle School as our October Teacher of the Month.

A Mansfield native, Tiffany has spent all 19 of her years in education as a teacher at her hometown's middle school. As this different and challenging school year approached, Tiffany worked tirelessly on new and innovative ways to meet the needs of students in the classroom and learning in a virtual setting.

Early on when COVID-19 began to impact her community, Tiffany was there to help package, hand out and deliver meals to her students. As her school district's meal plan phased out towards the end of the 2019-20 school year, Tiffany continued to deliver food to area families through a community donor program by buying two large coolers to fit in her vehicle that allowed her to continue to package and deliver meals on a weekly basis.

Tiffany's commitment to the well-being of her students and her impact on their learning environment not just now, but over the past 19 years, is why she's this month's Teacher of the Month, presented by Missouri Lottery.

To show gratitude for their important contributions to the Southwest Missouri community, Tiffany and each future Teacher of the Month will receive one 2021 Luxury Suite Rental with food and beverage for up to 18 people, one Ceremonial First Pitch, recognition on the Cardinals Video Board and 18 Cardinals Caps, all made possible by Missouri Lottery.

Created as a way to honor local-area educators from all grade levels, the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program, presented by Missouri Lottery, is an opportunity for the Southwest Missouri community to shine the spotlight on teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students during these challenging times.

One hundred percent of Missouri Lottery profits are earmarked for education. In fact, since Lottery began 34 years ago, it has generated more than $6.5 BILLION for the state and public education.

To learn more about the Teacher of the Month award program, presented by Missouri Lottery, or to nominate a November Teacher of the Month, you can visit springfieldcardinals.com/molotteryteachers today.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 7, 2020

Cardinals, Missouri Lottery Name October Teacher of the Month - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.