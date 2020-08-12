Cardinals, Missouri Lottery Debut Teacher of the Month Award Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals and Missouri Lottery are proud to announce the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program, presented by Missouri Lottery.

Created as a way to honor local-area educators from all grade levels, the Cardinals Teacher of the Month Award program, presented by Missouri Lottery, is set to launch on August 12. The Cardinals are accepting Teacher of the Month nominations right now on SpringfieldCardinals.com/molotteryteachers, creating an opportunity to shine the spotlight on teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students during these challenging times.

To show gratitude for their important contributions to the Southwest Missouri community, each Teacher of the Month will receive one 2021 Luxury Suite Rental with food and beverage for up to 18 people, one Ceremonial First Pitch, recognition on the Cardinals Video Board and 18 Cardinals Caps, all made possible by Missouri Lottery.

One hundred percent of Missouri Lottery profits are earmarked for education. In fact, since Lottery began 34 years ago, it has generated more than $6.5 BILLION for the state and public education.

"We're really excited to recognize some of the great educators in the region," Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Both the Cardinals and Missouri Lottery have worked closely with and supported local schools and teachers for years, making this partnership a perfect fit to honor a profession that truly shapes the future leaders of our country."

In order to be eligible for the program, nominees for Teacher of the Month must be public school teachers in the state of Missouri. Missouri public school teachers at all grade levels and disciplines are eligible for nomination.

