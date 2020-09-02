Cardinals, Mercy Launch Springfield 15-Year Team Fan Vote

September 2, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are teaming up with long-time community partner Mercy to celebrate the extensive history of baseball talent that has come through Hammons Field with the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy and voted on by you, the best fans in baseball!

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

Over the next nine weeks, Cardinals fans will vote on names old and new to select their favorite Springfield Cardinals at their respective positions. The first round of nominees will be announced this Sunday, September 6 with voting beginning Monday, September 8 on the Springfield Cardinals official Facebook and Twitter social media platforms. For most positions (except starting pitchers) fans will have a two day voting window.

On every Thursday night following the closing of each round of voting, the winning player will be announced on the Cardinals social media accounts by a rotating host of experts and special guests. Online fan vote winners will also be complemented by expert picks to complete the Cardinals 15-Year Team roster, which will consist of 34 players and our six all-time field managers as the coaching staff, with current St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt as the honorary skipper of the team.

"This is a chance for fans to reflect on how fortunate the Springfield area is to have enjoyed Cardinals baseball right here at home for the past 15 years," Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, said. "Mercy is pleased to be the official sports medicine partner for the entire time, because we are privileged to keep the team healthy, and because baseball is a fun family activity for our community. As you pick your favorite players, remember the excitement of the crack of the bat is something you can create with your own family, right in your backyard. It's important we make time to have fun together as the pandemic continues."

"We're thrilled to be working together with Mercy to uncover and honor this great list of players who have come through Springfield since our inaugural season in 2005," Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "This is going to be such a fun, engaging and nostalgic process for our fans who have seen over 140 Major Leaguers play for the Springfield Cardinals on their way to the big leagues."

Fans will be able to track the 15-Year Team roster on SpringfieldCardinals.com throughout the voting process.

